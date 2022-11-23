CGTN published this video item, entitled “Deaths reported in Virginia Walmart shooting” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-23/Deaths-reported-in-Virginia-Walmart-shooting-1fcdwNaStKo/index.html A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, late on Tuesday resulted in seven fatalities and several injuries, and the shooter is among the dead, local authorities said. CGTN YouTube Channel

