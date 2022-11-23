Deaths reported in Virginia Walmart shooting

Deaths reported in virginia walmart shooting

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Deaths reported in Virginia Walmart shooting"

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-23/Deaths-reported-in-Virginia-Walmart-shooting-1fcdwNaStKo/index.html

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, late on Tuesday resulted in seven fatalities and several injuries, and the shooter is among the dead, local authorities said.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

