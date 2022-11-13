Sky News published this video item, entitled “Deadly jungle trek where families risk their lives to reach America” – below is their description.

In South America, thousands of migrants are making a perilous land journey in the hope of reaching the United States.

It’s a route that was once considered impossible – a thick jungle infested with poisonous snakes, spiders, insects, criminal gangs, terrorist groups, and a 65-mile trek through rivers and mountains.

Our Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay has this report from Colombia.

Sky News YouTube Channel