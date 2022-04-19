Deadly blasts at school in Afghan capital Kabul – BBC News

Afghanistan’s former President, Hamid Karzai has spoken to the BBC following two bomb blasts that have killed at least six people in a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Mr Karzai condemned the attack and described it as an attempt by Afghanistan’s enemies to destabilise the country.

