BBC News published this video item, entitled "Deadly blasts at school in Afghan capital Kabul – BBC News"

Afghanistan’s former President, Hamid Karzai has spoken to the BBC following two bomb blasts that have killed at least six people in a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Mr Karzai condemned the attack and described it as an attempt by Afghanistan’s enemies to destabilise the country. BBC News YouTube Channel

