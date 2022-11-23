Daycare operator sentenced to 20 months in jail after BC toddler died in her care

by
Daycare operator sentenced to 20 months in jail after bc toddler died in her care

A Vancouver woman who operated an unlicensed daycare where a toddler died in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and 12 months probation.

A Vancouver woman who operated an unlicensed daycare where a toddler died in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and 12 months probation.

In April, Susy Yasmine Saad pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life to nine children, including 16-month-old Macallan Saini, known as “Baby Mac.”

The details surrounding Baby Mac’s death were revealed in a civil suit his family launched against Saad claiming negligence.

The suit alleges that the boy had been left unattended at the East Vancouver daycare and choked on an electrical cord.

Reaction from Baby Mac’s parents: https://globalnews.ca/news/9294710/daycare-operator-baby-mac-sentence/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


