Global News published this video item, entitled “Daycare operator sentenced to 20 months in jail after BC toddler died in her care” – below is their description.

A Vancouver woman who operated an unlicensed daycare where a toddler died in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and 12 months probation.

In April, Susy Yasmine Saad pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life to nine children, including 16-month-old Macallan Saini, known as “Baby Mac.”

The details surrounding Baby Mac’s death were revealed in a civil suit his family launched against Saad claiming negligence.

The suit alleges that the boy had been left unattended at the East Vancouver daycare and choked on an electrical cord.

Reaction from Baby Mac’s parents: https://globalnews.ca/news/9294710/daycare-operator-baby-mac-sentence/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #globalbc

Global News YouTube Channel