nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “David Tua to be inducted into Hall of Fame | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.
David Tua says being inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame is far scarier than any heavyweight fighter he has ever taken on in the ring.
Full story: https://bit.ly/3re9ICr
Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX
Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249
Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq
Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe
Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbvnzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.