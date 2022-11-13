Dave Chappelle returns for his third stint as host of SNL

by
Dave chappelle returns for his third stint as host of snl

Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Dave Chappelle returns for his third stint as host of SNL” – below is their description.

Dave Chappelle returned for his third stint as host of “Saturday Night Live,” which gave the controversial comedian a starring role in an episode dominated by the midterm elections and the fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. Read more: https://wapo.st/3Er4dam.

Washington Post YouTube Channel

About This Source - Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.

In This Story: Dave Chappelle

David Khari Webber Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He has received numerous accolades, including five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards as well as the Mark Twain Prize. He is known for his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle’s Show.

