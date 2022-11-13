Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Dave Chappelle returns for his third stint as host of SNL” – below is their description.

Dave Chappelle returned for his third stint as host of “Saturday Night Live,” which gave the controversial comedian a starring role in an episode dominated by the midterm elections and the fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. Read more: https://wapo.st/3Er4dam. Washington Post YouTube Channel

