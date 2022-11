9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Data of another 500 Medibank customers released by hackers | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The hackers behind the Medibank cyberattack have released the details of 500 more Australians, this time focusing on patients who received treatment for a range of illnesses. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

