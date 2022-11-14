CGTN published this video item, entitled “Danish toy giant exemplifies brand building in China’s toy market” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Danish-toy-giant-exemplifies-brand-building-in-China-s-toy-market-1eX0kapjpAI/index.html As one of the largest toy brands in Europe, the Danish-based company LEGO has been making inroads in China for decades. Its mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.