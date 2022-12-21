7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Danielle Finlay-Jones found dead in Cranebrook home, police arrest Ashley Gaddie at Wentworth Falls” – below is their description.

The man accused of murdering a Sydney teacher, who he had been dating, has been arrested after a 12-hour stand-off with police in the Blue Mountains. Full Story: 7news.link/CranebrookArrest 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

