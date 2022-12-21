7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Danielle Finlay-Jones found dead in Cranebrook home, police arrest Ashley Gaddie at Wentworth Falls” – below is their description.

The man accused of murdering western Sydney school teacher Danielle-Finlay Jones has faced court after being arrested on a cliff top in the Blue Mountains. Ashley Gaddie kept police at bay for 12 hours before finally surrendering. Ending a tense standoff and a 2 day manhunt.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14.

