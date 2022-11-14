7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Dangerous police chase across the South East | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Police have leapt out of the way, as a wanted man allegedly drove at them in a daring getaway. It sparked a dangerous chase, from Brisbane all the way to the Sunshine Coast, where officers finally got their man. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.