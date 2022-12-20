Dan Wootton: ‘Why are the police banned from striking, but NHS staff are not?’

by
Dan wootton: 'why are the police banned from striking, but nhs staff are not? '

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Dan Wootton: ‘Why are the police banned from striking, but NHS staff are not?'” – below is their description.

Dan Wootton says the ‘hard-left unions believe that the chaos and carnage caused by a new winter of discontent… will see the Tories forced from Office.’

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

‘We are Benedict’s babies’ | Reverend Ed Tomlinson reflects on Former Pope Benedict’s life

Category: News

Headliners | Saturday 31st December

Category: News

Mark Dolan Tonight | Saturday 31st December

Category: News

In This Story: Dan Wootton

Daniel John William Wootton is a New Zealand born British journalist and broadcaster. He was executive editor of The Sun newspaper. In 2007, he joined the News of the World. In 2013, he joined The Sun on Sunday and became editor of the Bizarre column the following year. In 2021 Wootton left News UK to join MailOnline as a columnist and present a show on GB News.

5 Recent Items: Dan Wootton

Ex-ISIS bride Tareena Shakil on ‘making the biggest mistake of her life’ | Dan’s Biggest Bombshells

Category: News

Matt Hancock DEFENDS his handling of care homes during the pandemic | Dan Wootton Best Bombshells

Category: News

Dan Wootton Tonight | Thursday 29th December

Category: News

Dan Wootton Tonight | Wednesday 28th December

Category: News

Dan Wootton Tonight | Tuesday 27th December

Category: News

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: NHS

‘People aren’t safe’ in hospitals due to the pressures on NHS staff, says Dr Anita Raja

Category: News

‘There’s a stigma in the NHS about mental heath’ | NHS nurse Naomi Berry

Category: News

Health minister: Strikes ‘hugely unhelpful’ as NHS already under pressure

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Police launch investigation after man stabbed to death in south London park

Category: News

Influencer Andrew Tate detained amid human trafficking probe

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.