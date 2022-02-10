GBNews published this video item, entitled “Dan Wootton: All our wishes are with you tonight Your Majesty” – below is their description.

‘All our wishes are with you tonight Your Majesty, God save the Queen, long may she reign’ Dan Wootton reacts to reports of the Queen coming into contact with Prince Charles, who has since tested positive. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.