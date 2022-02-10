Dame Cressida Dick resigns as Met Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. 

“It is quite clear the Mayor of London no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership of the Met Police for me to continue as commissioner,” she said.

