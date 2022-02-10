Dame Cressida Dick forced out as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick has been forced out as the Metropolitan Police commissioner – just hours after she insisted she had “absolutely no intention” of leaving her post.

The surprise announcement comes after Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, put the police chief “on notice” following a series of scandals and the exposure of racist and sexist messages sent by officers in the force.

Announcing her resignation, Dame Cressida said that after a discussion with Mr Khan it was “clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

