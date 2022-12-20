Customers who lost life savings in Football Index collapse waiting for answers | ITV News

by
Customers who lost life savings in football index collapse waiting for answers | itv news

ITV News published this video item, entitled “Customers who lost life savings in Football Index collapse waiting for answers | ITV News” – below is their description.

At 7am on Saturday March 6 2021, thousands of Football Index customers hurriedly opened their phones or computers to check their accounts, only to see in their worst fears come true.

Their money was gone.

Thousands – for some, hundreds of thousands of pounds – had vanished in an instant.

“It was just sickening, I actually was physically sick as a result of the fact that the prices of all players, so these weren’t bad bets, all players dropped by 80, 90 per cent and there was panic,” David Hammel, who had been a Football Index customer from 2018, said.

Football Index users were in shock. These were committed customers who had dedicated hours of their time and, for many, life-changing amounts of money, to a product they believed had revolutionised gambling.

But their nightmare was only just beginning. Five days later the company went into administration (later, liquidation) meaning the likelihood of any meaningful amounts being returned to them were diminished.

ITV News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ITV News

ITV News is the branding of news programmes on the British television network ITV. Independent Television News (ITN) was founded to provide news bulletins for the network in 1955, and has since continued to produce all news programmes on ITV.

ITV Books & Apps #Ad

Recent from ITV News:

Tributes to ‘undisputed Queen of British fashion’ Dame Vivienne Westwood after her death | ITV News

Category: News

Explained: Why has Andrew Tate been detained in Romania? | ITV News

Category: News

What is a ‘Nepo Baby’ ?| ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: ITV

ITV (LSE: ITV) is a broadcasting company which was formed from a merger of Granada plc and Carlton Communications in 2004. It holds Channel 3 broadcasting licences in England, Wales, Southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.

2 Recent Items: ITV

Tributes to ‘undisputed Queen of British fashion’ Dame Vivienne Westwood after her death | ITV News

Category: News

Explained: Why has Andrew Tate been detained in Romania? | ITV News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.