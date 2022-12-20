ITV News published this video item, entitled “Customers who lost life savings in Football Index collapse waiting for answers | ITV News” – below is their description.

At 7am on Saturday March 6 2021, thousands of Football Index customers hurriedly opened their phones or computers to check their accounts, only to see in their worst fears come true.

Their money was gone.

Thousands – for some, hundreds of thousands of pounds – had vanished in an instant.

“It was just sickening, I actually was physically sick as a result of the fact that the prices of all players, so these weren’t bad bets, all players dropped by 80, 90 per cent and there was panic,” David Hammel, who had been a Football Index customer from 2018, said.

Football Index users were in shock. These were committed customers who had dedicated hours of their time and, for many, life-changing amounts of money, to a product they believed had revolutionised gambling.

But their nightmare was only just beginning. Five days later the company went into administration (later, liquidation) meaning the likelihood of any meaningful amounts being returned to them were diminished.

