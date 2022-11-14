Crypto is not dead, but it will be a lot smaller because of FTX, says 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale

Crypto is not dead, but it will be a lot smaller because of ftx, says 8vc's joe lonsdale

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Crypto is not dead, but it will be a lot smaller because of FTX, says 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale” – below is their description.

Joe Lonsdale, 8VC founding partner and co-founder of Palantir, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the fallout of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the crypto industry.

