CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Crypto is not dead, but it will be a lot smaller because of FTX, says 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale” – below is their description.

Joe Lonsdale, 8VC founding partner and co-founder of Palantir, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the fallout of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the crypto industry. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.