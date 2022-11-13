Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Crucial aid reaches liberated Kherson” – below is their description.

Amid more joyous scenes at their freedom from Russian occupation – the governor of the newly liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson has urged residents to avoid crowded places – warning “the enemy has mined nearly everything”.

Along with demining – gas supplies are also being restored, along with television and phone communications.

As for Russian state media – unsurprisingly they’ve portrayed the loss of Kherson as just a “troop regrouping”.

Emily Wither reports.

———————–

Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel