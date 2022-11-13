Crucial aid reaches liberated Kherson

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Amid more joyous scenes at their freedom from Russian occupation – the governor of the newly liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson has urged residents to avoid crowded places – warning “the enemy has mined nearly everything”.

Along with demining – gas supplies are also being restored, along with television and phone communications.

As for Russian state media – unsurprisingly they’ve portrayed the loss of Kherson as just a “troop regrouping”.

Emily Wither reports.

