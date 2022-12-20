BBC News published this video item, entitled “Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to celebrate Messi and Argentina’s World Cup win – BBC News” – below is their description.

Crowds have gathered in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires to celebrate the country’s World Cup win. Lionel Messi and the team are parading through the city on a open top bus and heading to the Obelisk where tens of thousands of fans will be there to greet them. Meanwhile Morocco fans are celebrating their team becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the tournament’s semi-finals. BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.