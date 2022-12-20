Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to celebrate Messi and Argentina’s World Cup win – BBC News

Crowds gather in buenos aires to celebrate messi and argentina’s world cup win – bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to celebrate Messi and Argentina’s World Cup win – BBC News” – below is their description.

Crowds have gathered in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires to celebrate the country’s World Cup win.

Lionel Messi and the team are parading through the city on a open top bus and heading to the Obelisk where tens of thousands of fans will be there to greet them.

Meanwhile Morocco fans are celebrating their team becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the tournament’s semi-finals.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

Morocco

Morocco, a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. Marrakesh's medina, a mazelike medieval quarter, offers entertainment in its Djemaa el-Fna square and souks (marketplaces) selling ceramics, jewelry and metal lanterns. The capital Rabat's Kasbah of the Udayas is a 12th-century royal fort overlooking the water. 

