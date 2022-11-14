Crowd runs away from bomb explosion in Istanbul

by
Crowd runs away from bomb explosion in istanbul

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Crowd runs away from bomb explosion in Istanbul” – below is their description.

Crowd runs away from bomb explosion in Istanbul: Shocked crowd is seen running away from the blast epicenter in the bust pedestrian street in Istanbul. Although the police is unsure of the source of the explosion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hints towards a terror attack.

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

