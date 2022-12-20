Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘Critical incidents’ declared at hospital and ambulance trusts” – below is their description.

Ambulance and hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents as a result of “sustained” and “unprecedented” pressure on services.

Declaring a critical incident allows trusts to prioritise the patients most in need and to instigate additional measures to protect patient safety, trusts said.

It comes as nurses were striking for a second day on Tuesday, and as fears grow over the impact of an ambulance strike on Wednesday – when thousands of paramedics, technicians, control room workers and other staff in England and Wales are set to walk out.

