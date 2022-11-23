Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately

by
Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately” – below is their description.

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced. United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

