Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately” – below is their description.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced. United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

