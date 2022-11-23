Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately” – below is their description.
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced. United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.
