Cristiano ronaldo leaves manchester united with immediate effect

by
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo lashed out at United’s owners, executives, manager and even some of his own teammates in an extraordinary tirade which aired in the week leading up to the tournament, effectively torching his bridges with the club, and the hierarchy concluded Erik ten Hag’s team would be better off without the striker going forwards.

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

In This Story: Manchester

In This Story: Piers Morgan

Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan is an English broadcaster, journalist, writer, and television personality. He is currently a co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday each week.

Piers Morgan has taken a hard stance on Covid-19, and vociferously believes the UK Government and people have not taken the pandemic seriously enough.

