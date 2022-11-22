The Independent published this video item, entitled “Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect” – below is their description.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo lashed out at United’s owners, executives, manager and even some of his own teammates in an extraordinary tirade which aired in the week leading up to the tournament, effectively torching his bridges with the club, and the hierarchy concluded Erik ten Hag’s team would be better off without the striker going forwards.

