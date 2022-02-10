Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Crime in NYC: Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis speaks about shoplifting spike in New York” – below is their description.

#crime #nyc #newyork #police #nypd John Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Gristedes/D’Agostino’s, told DailyMail.com that he has become so frustrated with the authorities doing nothing to solve the problem that he is taking it upon himself. He says he has noticed a 50 percent spike in shoplifting across his stores in the last year, costing him ‘several million’ dollars. In an interview with DailyMail.com on Thursday, Catsimatidis said the thieves are not hungry homeless vagrants in need of meals or basic hygiene products, but are ‘professional criminals’ who often travel to New York City from other states where they wouldn’t get away with the crimes. ‘I love New York City and it has got to survive. We have got to put our foot down to make sure that it does survive. Enough is enough,’ he said. Daily Mail YouTube Channel

