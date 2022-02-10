Cressida Dick stepping down as Met Police Commissioner as Mayor doubts leadership | ITV News

Dame Cressida Dick is stepping down from her role as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, saying she was left with “no choice” as the Mayor of London “no longer has sufficient confidence” in her leadership.

Sadiq Khan said he was “not satisfied” with Dame Cressida’s response to a series of scandals that have engulfed her force and it was “clear” new leadership was needed.

Asked if there was a “final straw” in his decision making, he cited a scathing watchdog report that found “disgraceful” evidence of Met Officers sending violently racist, sexist, homophobic and bullying messages to each other which they attempted to cover up as “banter”.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3rEx70u

