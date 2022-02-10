Cressida Dick speaks after stepping down as head of the Metropolitan Police

Cressida Dick speaks after stepping down as head of the Metropolitan Police

‘It is quite clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership for me to continue as Commissioner’

Cressida Dick speaks after stepping down as head of the Metropolitan Police.

