GBNews published this video item, entitled “Cressida Dick speaks after stepping down as head of the Metropolitan Police” – below is their description.

‘It is quite clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership for me to continue as Commissioner’ Cressida Dick speaks after stepping down as head of the Metropolitan Police. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

