Cressida Dick Resigns: ‘There was an air of inevitability about all this’

‘There was an air of inevitability about all this because of the catastrophic stories that were coming out’

Former Scotland Yard detective, Peter Bleksley, discusses Cressida Dick’s resignation on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

