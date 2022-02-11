Cressida Dick resignation: ‘The big question on everyone’s lips is what took her so long’

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Cressida Dick resignation: ‘The big question on everyone’s lips is what took her so long’” – below is their description.

Deputy Editor of Spiked Fraser Myers discusses Cressida Dick’s resignation from the Met.

