Cressida Dick: London Mayor ‘left me no choice’ but to resign as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

by

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "Cressida Dick: London Mayor 'left me no choice' but to resign as Metropolitan Police Commissioner"

Dame Cressida Dick has announced she has resigned as Met Commissioner.

The first female head of Scotland Yard has made the shock announcement following a string of controversies that have dogged her recent time in the job.

Dame Cressida, who was appointed Met Commissioner in 2017, was awarded a two year extension to her contract in September.

But her relationship with Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, had deteriorated to such an extent in recent days she felt she could no longer continue.

In a statement Dame Cressida said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.”

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

