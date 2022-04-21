Cramer’s lightning round: Pass on AstraZeneca

CNBC’s Jim Cramer answered callers’ investing questions at rapid-fire speed on Wednesday’s edition of the lightning round.

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

In This Story: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca plc/AB (LON: AZN) is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and Södertälje, Sweden. Its R&D is concentrated in Cambridge in United Kingdom, Södertälje in Sweden, and Maryland and Toronto in North America.

In This Story: Jim Cramer

James Joseph Cramer is an American television personality and host of Mad Money on CNBC. He is a former hedge fund manager as well as an author and a co-founder of TheStreet.com. He was raised in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.

In This Story: Lightning

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground. Lightning can occur between opposite charges within the thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning) or between opposite charges in the cloud and on the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning). (Source: NSSL)

