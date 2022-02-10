GBNews published this video item, entitled “Covid & travel: ‘Still a lot of bureaucracy but things are generally getting better’ | Simon Calder” – below is their description.
‘There’s still a lot of bureaucracy but things are generally getting better.
Travel expert Simon Calder on what scrapping the remaining Covid restrictions and self-isolation requirements will mean for international travel.
