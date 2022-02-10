GBNews published this video item, entitled “Covid restrictions in Scotland: Face masks in schools to end” – below is their description.
‘We welcome the removal of face masks in school though we do wonder why it’s taken the Scottish Government so long.’
Craig Hoy MSP on Covid restrictions in Scotland.
📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ RadioGBNews YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.