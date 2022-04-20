Covid Outbreak | Wednesday 20th April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

by

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Covid Outbreak | Wednesday 20th April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

Covid Outbreak | Wednesday 20th April Wrap

Full story: https://bit.ly/3EJp1st

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Covid Outbreak | Friday 22nd April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Tyson Pedro returns to the octagon | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Bay of Plenty women’s football on the rise | Local Focus

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

How the 2022 federal election campaign has unfolded so far | 7.30

Category: Manufacturing, News

Covid Outbreak | Friday 22nd April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Covid-19: Hong Kong Begins Slow Reopening With Finance Hub Status at Stake

Category: Finance, News

NDB President: There Is No Alternative to Globalization

Category: News

Canadians turn to medical tourism amid surgical backlog

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....