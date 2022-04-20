Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: What the US travel mask mandate overturn means for Canadians” – below is their description.
A U.S. federal judge in Florida has tossed out Washington’s mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on flights, prompting most major American airlines to scrap mask mandates.
The federal judge – an appointee of former U.S. president Donald Trump – overturned the national mandate, saying the CDC failed to justify it, and had exceeded its authority. Almost immediately, airline passengers got the message, and the masks came off.
Global’s Ross Lord explains why some health experts warn the move is premature and what the decision means for Canadian travellers.
American Airlines, Inc. is a major American airline headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. It is the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and revenue passenger mile.
Parent company American Airlines Group
Traded as Nasdaq: AAL
Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.
Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.
As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.
Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.