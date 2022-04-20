Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: What the US travel mask mandate overturn means for Canadians” – below is their description.

A U.S. federal judge in Florida has tossed out Washington’s mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on flights, prompting most major American airlines to scrap mask mandates.

The federal judge – an appointee of former U.S. president Donald Trump – overturned the national mandate, saying the CDC failed to justify it, and had exceeded its authority. Almost immediately, airline passengers got the message, and the masks came off.

Global’s Ross Lord explains why some health experts warn the move is premature and what the decision means for Canadian travellers.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8770055/covid-mask-mandate-travel-us-canada/

