World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “COVID-19 – we all need to remain vigilant” – below is their description.

The number of weekly reported #COVID19 deaths is almost 90% lower than in February 2022. We’ve come a long way and this is definitely cause for optimism. But we all – governments, communities and individuals – need to remain vigilant, incl. to get a next vaccine dose if it’s due.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros

Watch the entire press conference of the 9th of November 2022 here:

https://youtu.be/0Dnq31wV0ME

About This Source - World Health Organization (WHO)

The official public health information Youtube channel of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

In This Story: World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution, which establishes the agency’s governing structure and principles, states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health.”

