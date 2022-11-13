World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “COVID-19 – we all need to remain vigilant” – below is their description.

The number of weekly reported #COVID19 deaths is almost 90% lower than in February 2022. We’ve come a long way and this is definitely cause for optimism. But we all – governments, communities and individuals – need to remain vigilant, incl. to get a next vaccine dose if it’s due. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros #shorts Watch the entire press conference of the 9th of November 2022 here: https://youtu.be/0Dnq31wV0ME World Health Organization (WHO) YouTube Channel

