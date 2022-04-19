Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: US drops mask mandates on domestic flights, public transportation” – below is their description.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The graphic at 00:00:49 should read “April, 2022” not “April, 2021.” We apologize for the error.

The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, such as domestic planes, trains, and buses after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Soon after the announcement, United Airlines UAL.O and Alaska Airlines ALK.N relaxed the restrictions effective immediately on all domestic flights.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of President Donald Trump, came in a lawsuit filed last year in Tampa, Florida, by a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

Global’s Reggie Cecchini reports.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8768048/covid-us-mask-mandate-airplanes-trains-judge/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#COVID19 #Masking #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel