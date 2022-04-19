COVID-19: US drops mask mandates on domestic flights, public transportation

The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, such as domestic planes, trains, and buses after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Soon after the announcement, United Airlines UAL.O and Alaska Airlines ALK.N relaxed the restrictions effective immediately on all domestic flights.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of President Donald Trump, came in a lawsuit filed last year in Tampa, Florida, by a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

