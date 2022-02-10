Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: New Zealand police make arrests as anti-vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day” – below is their description.

New Zealand police cracked down Thursday on anti-vaccine mandate protests taking place outside the country’s parliament in Wellington as the demonstrations entered their third day.

According to reports, more than 50 were arrested with police forcibly removing hundreds of demonstrators who have camped outside the parliament buildings for the last three days. The protests were inspired by the trucker protests in Canada, which have entered their 14th day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said every New Zealander has the right to protest, “but there are also rules around what is able to happen on parliament’s forecourt.”

“We would expect that people have behaviours that don’t disrupt the ability of others to go on with their lives, as well,” she said in Auckland on Thursday.

