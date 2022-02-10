COVID-19 in India: Community health workers strike in Delhi | DW News

The number of new infections in India’s omicron fueled third wave appears to be falling. Though the cases were not as severe as the deadly second wave, it has taken a toll, especially in large cities. A key role in dealing with the pandemic was played by community women workers who went door to door to help those in need. But these women at the frontline feel they never got the recognition they deserved.  

Apart from current omicron cases, about one third of COVID patients are thought to develop long COVID, with symptoms such as headaches and fatigue lingering long past the initial infection. For many of the patients, the lingering effect of COVID remains inexplicable.

00:00 Omicron in India

00:19 Community health workers strike in Delhi

03:36 Amrita Cheema reports from Delhi

08:32 India grapples with impact of long COVID

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

In This Story: Omicron

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 (also known as B.1.1.529) has been declared a Variant of Concern.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus. The TAG-VE was convened on 26 November 2021 to assess the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529 – which is known as Omicron – the group declared the variant a Variant of Concern.

