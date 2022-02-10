DW News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19 in India: Community health workers strike in Delhi | DW News” – below is their description.

The number of new infections in India’s omicron fueled third wave appears to be falling. Though the cases were not as severe as the deadly second wave, it has taken a toll, especially in large cities. A key role in dealing with the pandemic was played by community women workers who went door to door to help those in need. But these women at the frontline feel they never got the recognition they deserved.

Apart from current omicron cases, about one third of COVID patients are thought to develop long COVID, with symptoms such as headaches and fatigue lingering long past the initial infection. For many of the patients, the lingering effect of COVID remains inexplicable.

00:00 Omicron in India

00:19 Community health workers strike in Delhi

03:36 Amrita Cheema reports from Delhi

08:32 India grapples with impact of long COVID

