Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: Alberta sees increase in circulation but at smaller pace than previous | FULL” – below is their description.

Alberta is seeing an increase in COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations, but at a pace slower and smaller than the previous Omicron wave according to the province’s health minister.

Health Minister Jason Copping announced the data during the province’s weekly update on Wednesday, saying early signs are showing that the B.A.2 subvariant infections may be at a plateau.

The province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw asked Albertan’s to stay home if sick saying “many may be tempted to shrug off these mild symptoms” owing to spring and allergy season, but reminded that doing so could lead to severe consequences for others.

Hinshaw and Copping both used Wednesday’s update to remind Albertans to get three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the best defense against the disease.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8772554/alberta-covid-19-update-april-20/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel