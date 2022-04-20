COVID-19: Alberta sees increase in circulation but at smaller pace than previous | FULL

by

Global News published this video item, entitled “COVID-19: Alberta sees increase in circulation but at smaller pace than previous | FULL” – below is their description.

Alberta is seeing an increase in COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations, but at a pace slower and smaller than the previous Omicron wave according to the province’s health minister.

Health Minister Jason Copping announced the data during the province’s weekly update on Wednesday, saying early signs are showing that the B.A.2 subvariant infections may be at a plateau.

The province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw asked Albertan’s to stay home if sick saying “many may be tempted to shrug off these mild symptoms” owing to spring and allergy season, but reminded that doing so could lead to severe consequences for others.

Hinshaw and Copping both used Wednesday’s update to remind Albertans to get three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the best defense against the disease.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8772554/alberta-covid-19-update-april-20/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol may have only hours left

Category: News

What rising fertilizer costs may mean for Canadian farmers

Category: Agriculture, News

Global National: April 20, 2022 | Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions

Category: News

In This Story: Allergy

Allergies are a number of conditions caused by hypersensitivity of the immune system to typically harmless substances in the environment. These include hay fever, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, allergic asthma, and anaphylaxis. Symptoms may include red eyes, an itchy rash, sneezing, a runny nose, shortness of breath, or swelling.

Common allergens include pollen and certain foods. Metals and other substances may also cause problems. Food, insect stings, and medications are common causes of severe reactions. Their development is due to both genetic and environmental factors.

Treatments for allergies include the avoidance of known allergens and the use of medications such as steroids and antihistamines. In severe reactions injectable adrenaline (epinephrine) is recommended.

Allergies are common. In the developed world, about 20% of people are affected by allergic rhinitis, about 6% of people have at least one food allergy, and about 20% have atopic dermatitis at some point in time. Depending on the country about 1–18% of people have asthma. Anaphylaxis occurs in between 0.05–2% of people.

Source: Wikipedia

2 Recent Items: Allergy

What Are Allergies And Why Do We Have Them? | Nightly News: Kids Edition

Category: News

Preparing for allergy season

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

US court rules against mask mandate on public transport | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Omicron

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 (also known as B.1.1.529) has been declared a Variant of Concern.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus. The TAG-VE was convened on 26 November 2021 to assess the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529 – which is known as Omicron – the group declared the variant a Variant of Concern.

5 Recent Items: Omicron

COVID-19: How accurate are rapid antigen tests in detecting Omicron?

Category: News

Taiwan abandons COVID-zero policy as omicron cases begin to rise | ABC News

Category: News

Covid-19: Shanghai reports first deaths since start of lockdown • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Tamworth Music Festival kicks off in NSW after months delay | ABC News

Category: News

Desperate scenes in Shanghai amid harsh lockdown | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

9 Recent Items: Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson CFO: How inflation plays out is ‘anybody’s guess’

Category: Business, Finance

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – April 19

Category: News

Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

Category: Business, Finance

This Morning’s Top Headlines – April 19 | Morning News NOW

Category: News

Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Over Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers

Category: News

Tiffany Dover Is Dead* Podcast – Episode 1 | Truthers | NBC News

Category: News

You Were Right: They Lied.

Category: Opinion

China-aided cooling facility for vaccine storage in Egypt starts construction

Category: Construction, News

What is the Omicron XE variant? #shorts

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....