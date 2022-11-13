Could the next person on the moon come from Africa? | DW News

South Africa’s space industry has taken one small but significant step – breaking ground on the first-in-Africa deep space ground station. The project will help track NASA’s Artemis program to the moon and send the first astronauts to Mars from the village of Maties-fountein, about three hours from Cape Town. DW’s Adrian Kriesch went to see where they’ll soon be tracking the satellites.

