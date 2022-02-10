BBC News published this video item, entitled “Cost of living crisis in France – BBC News” – below is their description.

The cost of energy has increased around the world, but household energy prices have been capped In France. The largely government owned energy company have had to absorb the costs but for many households the overall increase in the cost of living is being felt across the country. BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.