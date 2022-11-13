Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats retain control of Senate

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, giving her party the 50 seats they need to keep control of the United States Senate.

Democrats’ hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans’ high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm election that typically favours the party out of power.

It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states.

