Cop27: India to announce its long-term strategy to slash emissions

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Cop27: India to announce its long-term strategy to slash emissions” – below is their description.

Official events at the Cop27 climate conference resume on Monday after a day of rest, with negotiators from nearly 200 countries diving into fractious debates on climate finance.

The negotiators will be trying before government ministers arrive this week to make as much progress as possible towards a hoped-for deal out of the annual UN climate summit.

But with one week left for the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, frustrations were starting to emerge, specifically over the thorny issue of ‘loss and damage’, or financial support for developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Tech layoffs crash hard into Indian workers I DW News

Category: Media, News

Australia Post slammed for unauthorised sign targeting Indian customers | 9 News Australia

Category: News

