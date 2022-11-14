The Independent published this video item, entitled “Cop27: India to announce its long-term strategy to slash emissions” – below is their description.

Official events at the Cop27 climate conference resume on Monday after a day of rest, with negotiators from nearly 200 countries diving into fractious debates on climate finance.

The negotiators will be trying before government ministers arrive this week to make as much progress as possible towards a hoped-for deal out of the annual UN climate summit.

But with one week left for the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, frustrations were starting to emerge, specifically over the thorny issue of ‘loss and damage’, or financial support for developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters.

