ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Controversial T-Rex skeleton auction scrapped in Hong Kong | The World” – below is their description.

The much-anticipated auction of a T-Rex skeleton known as “Shen” in Hong Kong has suddenly been cancelled due to doubts over some of its replica bones. The auction was reportedly the first time such a sale would have happened in Asia with a projected price tag of around US$30 million. Professor Stephen Brusatte, a palaeontologist at the University of Edinburgh, tells The World dinosaur skeletons should be available to everyone, not just the highest bidder.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

Hong Kong, officially the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China (HKSAR), is a metropolitan area and special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China on the eastern Pearl River Delta of the South China Sea. With over 7.5 million residents of various nationalities in a 1,104-square-kilometre (426 sq mi) territory, Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Hong Kong became a colony of the British Empire after the Qing Empire ceded Hong Kong Island at the end of the First Opium War in 1842. The colony expanded to the Kowloon Peninsula in 1860 after the Second Opium War and was further extended when Britain obtained a 99-year lease of the New Territories in 1898. The whole territory was transferred to China in 1997. As a special administrative region, Hong Kong maintains separate governing and economic systems from that of mainland China under the principle of “one country, two systems”.

