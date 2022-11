CNN published this video item, entitled “Control of the House comes down to these races” – below is their description.

CNN anchor John Berman discusses possible paths for Democrats to keep control of the House, saying they have an “uphill battle” that is almost vertical at this point, with two states playing a major role in the outcome. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

