CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Consolidation in streaming isn’t always a great equity play, says Rosenblatt’s Barton Crockett” – below is their description.

Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss competition among media streaming providers, revenue opportunities in ad services and subscription plans, and the prospect of consolidating streaming platforms. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.