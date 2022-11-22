Global News published this video item, entitled “Conservatives hammer Liberals on plan to expand carbon tax to Atlantic Canada” – below is their description.

Pierre Poilievre and his fellow Conservatives hammered the Liberal government of Canada during Question Period in the House of Commons on Tuesday about its plan to expand carbon pricing to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador next summer.

Poilievre called on the Liberals to cancel the carbon tax, which he said has not helped Canada meet its emission targets.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, however, defended his government’s price plan on carbon and said there would not be an increase in the carbon tax in Atlantic Canada before July 1, adding that the tax would not add to heating costs this winter.

He also said that a rebate would be paid to Atlantic Canadians before the carbon tax goes into effect. But Conservatives countered that for many Canadians the rebate would not be enough to offset the increase in carbon pricing.

