GBNews published this video item, entitled “Conservative MP Ranil Jayawardena looks at the FUTURE of the Conservative Party” – below is their description.

‘We need to make sure that we are cutting taxes in the years ahead.’ Conservative MP Rani Jayawasrdena looks at the future of the Conservative Party and what they can do to regain voter trust. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.