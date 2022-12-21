NBC News published this video item, entitled “Congressman-Elect George Santos Under Scrutiny After Bombshell Report On His Life” – below is their description.

New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos is facing mounting pressure after a bombshell report in the New York Times alleges that much of his life story may be fake. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the stunning allegations and how lawmakers are responding. NBC News YouTube Channel

