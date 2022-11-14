ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Confronting examples of workplace racism spark calls for action | The Business | ABC News” – below is their description.

When a woman of Muslim faith in the public sector was asked by a colleague, “What are your cousins in the Taliban going to do next?” she was traumatised but decided to remain silent to avoid further discrimination. Employers are being urged to do more to stamp racism out. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

